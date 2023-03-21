|Los Angeles
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Phllips cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|K.Marte 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stewart cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Grr Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Jones 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plcncia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Higgins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Gzman 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K.Lewis lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|J.Adell lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Dzenack lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|J.Hager 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Quero dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ptino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mulrine dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adams rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Fltcher rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plmeiro rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|G.Mreno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Ksser 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LA Angels
|301
|102
|000
|-
|7
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010
|-
|1
E_Castro (1), Moreno (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 12, Arizona 8. 2B_Urshela (1), Rendon 2 (3), O'Hoppe (2), Palmeiro (1), Gurriel Jr. (3). 3B_Phillips (2), Marte (1). HR_Adell (4). SB_Adams 2 (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Anderson W, 1-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arizona
|Davies L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Clay
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Vargas
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Hendrix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ginkel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Estevez (Fletcher).
WP_Mantiply, Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Pat Hoberg;.
T_2:43. A_6286
