Los AngelesArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals427147Totals31151
Phllips cf4121K.Marte 2b2010
Stewart cf2000Perdomo ss1100
B.Drury 1b4001Grr Jr. dh4011
T.Jones 1b0000J.Rojas 3b1000
Urshela ss3120E.Rvera 3b2000
Plcncia ss1000C.Wlker 1b2000
A.Rndon 3b4131Higgins 1b2000
D.Gzman 3b1100K.Lewis lf2020
J.Adell lf4212Dzenack lf2000
Mrtinez lf1000Carroll cf1000
O'Hoppe c4022J.Hager 2b2010
Wallach c1000N.Ahmed ss2000
E.Quero dh4010W.Ptino cf2000
Mulrine dh1000P.Smith rf2000
J.Adams rf3120Fltcher rf1000
Plmeiro rf1010G.Mreno c1000
Vlzquez 2b3000Herrera c2000
K.Ksser 2b1000

LA Angels301102000-7
Arizona000000010-1

E_Castro (1), Moreno (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 12, Arizona 8. 2B_Urshela (1), Rendon 2 (3), O'Hoppe (2), Palmeiro (1), Gurriel Jr. (3). 3B_Phillips (2), Marte (1). HR_Adell (4). SB_Adams 2 (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Anderson W, 1-0630024
Moore100001
Tepera111112
Estevez110003
Arizona
Davies L, 0-232-375516
Clay2-310020
Vargas2-320001
Mantiply132202
Hendrix100003
Castro100010
Ginkel110001

HBP_by_Estevez (Fletcher).

WP_Mantiply, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Pat Hoberg;.

T_2:43. A_6286

