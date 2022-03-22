|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|Blckmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Ohtni dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|B.Doyle lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Thmas dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Brynt lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Trout cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Boswell cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|B.Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Montero 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Myfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Buchard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Ward lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Trejo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|El.Diaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.Srven c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ty.Wade 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mat.Gil ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Li.Soto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|T.Lopes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rengifo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliard cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|A.Rmine c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K.Hlder 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Wallach c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hmphrys c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|020
|002
|-
|4
|Los Angeles
|003
|004
|000
|-
|7
E_Rodgers (1), Trout (1), Upton (1), Rengifo (1). LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Rodgers (1), Gil (1), Rojas (3). HR_Walsh (1), Adell (2). SB_Marsh (1). SF_Trout.
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mark Carlson;.
T_3:08. A_4097
