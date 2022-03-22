ColoradoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals384114Totals31777
Blckmon rf3110S.Ohtni dh3001
B.Doyle lf2000D.Thmas dh1000
K.Brynt lf2010M.Trout cf1001
Boswell cf3021B.Marsh cf2011
McMahon 3b3000A.Rndon 3b3011
Montero 1b2011Myfield 3b1000
C..Cron 1b2000J.Upton lf2000
Buchard rf2000Ta.Ward lf2100
Rodgers 2b3010J.Walsh 1b3112
A.Trejo ss2000J.Rojas 1b1010
El.Diaz c2000J.Adell rf3111
B.Srven c1000Mrtinez rf1000
Con.Joe dh3110Ty.Wade 2b2110
Mat.Gil ph1110Li.Soto 2b0000
Iglsias ss2000Fltcher ss3210
T.Lopes 2b1110Rengifo ss1000
Hlliard cf2011A.Rmine c0100
K.Hlder 3b2011Wallach c2000
Hmphrys c0000

Colorado000020002-4
Los Angeles003004000-7

E_Rodgers (1), Trout (1), Upton (1), Rengifo (1). LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Rodgers (1), Gil (1), Rojas (3). HR_Walsh (1), Adell (2). SB_Marsh (1). SF_Trout.

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Freeland L, 0-1333211
Goudeau200011
Jones2-324420
Griep1-310020
Cozart110021
Holder100003
Los Angeles
Valdez220001
Iglesias W, 1-0100001
Mayers H, 2110010
Loup H, 1132201
Quijada H, 1100012
Warren100012
Barraclough110002
Aro1-342200
Kristofak S, 1-12-300002

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mark Carlson;.

T_3:08. A_4097

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you