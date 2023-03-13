SeattleLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32272Totals368137
Ko.Wong 2b1010Ta.Ward dh4120
Ke.Wong 2b2000Cabbage dh1000
T.Frnce 1b3000B.Drury 2b4010
D.Ellis 1b1000K.Paris 2b1100
Raleigh c3010J.Walsh 1b3111
C.Hmmel c2010T.Jones 1b1111
Pollock lf3000A.Rndon 3b2000
M.Perez lf1000K.Padlo 3b3121
Kelenic cf3220Renfroe rf2111
Plcvich cf1000J.Adams rf1000
Hggerty 3b3000M.Thiss c1010
Schiner 3b1000Wallach c1000
L Stlla dh2011J.Adell lf4221
Jo.Hood dh1000M.Mniak cf3022
L.Mrtin rf1001Vlzquez cf1000
DeLoach rf1000Li.Soto ss3000
L.Rivas ss3010Za.Neto ss1000

Seattle010100000-2
LA Angels01013210(x)-8

E_Thaiss (1), Soto (1). DP_Seattle 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Seattle 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_La Stella (1), Ward (3), Drury (2), Moniak (3). 3B_Hummel (1), Padlo (1). HR_Adell (2). SB_Wong 2 (2), Kelenic (2). SF_Martin.

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Ray341116
Topa BS, 0-1111112
Saucedo L, 0-12-343311
Benitez1-300000
Speier132201
Ryan111101
Kingsbury100011
Los Angeles
Davidson321014
Herget121103
Wantz W, 1-011-310021
Vieaux H, 112-320002
Kalish210012

HBP_by_Herget (Wong).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, David Arrieta; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alfonso Marquez; .

T_3:01. A_9550

