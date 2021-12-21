NEW YORK (AP) — Annual spending on payrolls by the 30 major league clubs, as compiled by the commissioner's office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation and buyouts of unexercised options. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values (p-salaries paid at 60/162 due to shortened schedule caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic).

2021$4,050,986,036
p-20201,746,482,173
20194,218,674,446
20184,227,041,948
20174,245,058,541
20164,068,461,034
20153,895,420,334
20143,632,734,929
20133,348,014,908
20123,149,029,053
20112,999,068,349
20102,911,116,573
20092,914,144,120
20082,879,357,538
20072,705,501,280
20062,491,849,610
20052,353,498,708
20042,230,124,194
20032,262,390,563
20022,096,894,181

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you