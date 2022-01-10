|Alabama
|12
|Notre Dame
|8
|Oklahoma
|7
|Miami
|5
|Southern Cal
|5
|Ohio State
|5
|Minnesota
|4
|Nebraska
|4
|Clemson
|3
|Florida
|3
|Florida State
|3
|LSU
|3
|Texas
|3
|Army
|2
|Auburn
|2
|Georgia
|2
|Michigan
|2
|Penn State
|2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Tennessee
|2
|BYU
|1
|Colorado
|1
|Maryland
|1
|Michigan State
|1
|Syracuse
|1
|Texas A&M
|1
|TCU
|1
agate AP
AP National Football Champions-Number
- By The Associated Press
-
- Updated
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.