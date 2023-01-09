|Alabama
|12
|Notre Dame
|8
|Oklahoma
|7
|Miami
|5
|Southern Cal
|5
|Ohio State
|5
|Minnesota
|4
|Nebraska
|4
|Clemson
|3
|Florida
|3
|Florida State
|3
|LSU
|3
|Texas
|3
|Georgia
|3
|Army
|2
|Auburn
|2
|Michigan
|2
|Penn State
|2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Tennessee
|2
|BYU
|1
|Colorado
|1
|Maryland
|1
|Michigan State
|1
|Syracuse
|1
|Texas A&M
|1
|TCU
|1
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.