The voting for the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
|Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati
|28
|Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas
|21
|Derwin James, DB, Los Angeles Chargers
|1
