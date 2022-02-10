The voting for the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati28
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas21
Derwin James, DB, Los Angeles Chargers1

