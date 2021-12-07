The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Arizona Cardinals (11)10203821
2. Green Bay Packers (1)9303612
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers9303583
4. New England Patriots9403554
5. Kansas City Chiefs8403415
6. Baltimore Ravens8403046
6. Tennessee Titans8403048
8. Dallas Cowboys84029610
9. Buffalo Bills7502957
10. Los Angeles Rams84029311
11. Indianapolis Colts76025613
12. Los Angeles Chargers75025214
13. Cincinnati Bengals7502469
14. Pittsburgh Steelers65121420
15. San Francisco 49ers66020212
16. Washington Football Team66019819
17. Cleveland Browns66017817
18. Las Vegas Raiders66017715
19. Miami Dolphins67017521
20. Denver Broncos66016916
21. Philadelphia Eagles67016122
22. Minnesota Vikings57014318
23. New Orleans Saints57010923
24. Atlanta Falcons57010624
25. Seattle Seahawks48010428
26. Carolina Panthers5709125
27. New York Giants4807226
27. Chicago Bears4807227
29. New York Jets3904429
30. Detroit Lions11013132
31. Jacksonville Jaguars21003031
32. Houston Texans21001730

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

