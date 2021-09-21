The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12)2003841
2. Los Angeles Rams2003625
3. Kansas City Chiefs1103512
4. Arizona Cardinals2003327
5. Las Vegas Raiders20032813
6. Baltimore Ravens11031015
7. Buffalo Bills1103089
8. San Francisco 49ers20030410
9. Cleveland Browns1102768
10. Carolina Panthers20026921
11. Seattle Seahawks1102513
12. Denver Broncos20024614
13. Dallas Cowboys11024115
14. Pittsburgh Steelers1102355
15. Green Bay Packers11021918
16. Tennessee Titans11021823
17. New Orleans Saints1102044
18. Los Angeles Chargers11019711
19. New England Patriots11016820
20. Philadelphia Eagles11014817
21. Miami Dolphins11014312
22. Washington Football Team11013225
23. Chicago Bears11012727
24. Cincinnati Bengals11010919
25. Minnesota Vikings02010324
25. Indianapolis Colts02010322
27. Houston Texans1108326
28. Detroit Lions0205329
29. New York Giants0205028
30. Atlanta Falcons0203530
31. New York Jets0202531
32. Jacksonville Jaguars0202232

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you