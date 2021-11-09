The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Arizona Cardinals (11)8103833
2. Tennessee Titans7203667
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)6203545
4. Los Angeles Rams7203431
5. Green Bay Packers7203412
6. Baltimore Ravens62033410
7. Dallas Cowboys6203044
7. Buffalo Bills5303046
9. Los Angeles Chargers53026413
10. Pittsburgh Steelers53026312
11. Cleveland Browns54025616
12. New England Patriots54024715
13. New Orleans Saints5302398
14. Las Vegas Raiders5302329
15. Kansas City Chiefs54023114
16. Cincinnati Bengals54022111
17. Denver Broncos54019421
18. Indianapolis Colts45017820
19. Atlanta Falcons44016625
20. Seattle Seahawks35015121
21. Minnesota Vikings35014717
22. Carolina Panthers45012718
23. San Francisco 49ers35012319
24. Philadelphia Eagles36011123
25. Chicago Bears36010624
26. New York Giants3609426
27. Washington Football Team2606228
28. Jacksonville Jaguars2606030
29. New York Jets2604927
30. Miami Dolphins2704829
31. Houston Texans1802031
32. Detroit Lions0801832

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

