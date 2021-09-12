The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. A panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

1. Alabama (64)2-015721
2. Georgia (1)2-015142
3. Oklahoma2-014024
4. Oregon2-0135512
5. Iowa2-0126310
6. Clemson1-112466
7. Texas A&M2-012065
8. Cincinnati2-011497
9. Ohio State2-010293
10. Penn State2-0100511
11. Florida1-193513
12. Notre Dame2-09268
13. UCLA2-080416
14. Iowa State1-15939
15. Virginia Tech2-059119
16. Coastal Carolina2-056217
17. Mississippi1-155020
18. Wisconsin2-049918
19. Arizona State1-134723
20. Arkansas2-0277-
21. North Carolina2-026824
22. Auburn2-023325
23. Brigham Young2-021338
24. Miami (FL)2-017722
25. Michigan2-016331

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you