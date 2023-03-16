Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
First Round
SOUTH
at Golden 1 Center
|In 1st
|Missouri
|18
|Utah St.
|12
|(in progress)
|Princeton
|vs
|Arizona
|4:10 p.m.
at Legacy Arena at BJCC
|In 2nd
|West Virginia
|51
|Maryland
|46
|(in progress)
|Texas A&M-CC
|vs
|Alabama
|2:45 p.m.
at Amway Center
|In 2nd
|Virginia
|42
|Furman
|30
|(in progress)
|Coll. of Charleston
|vs
|San Diego St.
|3:10 p.m.
MIDWEST
at Legacy Arena at BJCC
|Auburn
|vs
|Iowa
|6:50 p.m.
|N. Kentucky
|vs
|Houston
|9:20 p.m.
at Wells Fargo Arena
|Colgate
|vs
|Texas
|7:25 p.m.
|Penn St.
|vs
|Texas A&M
|9:55 p.m.
EAST
at Amway Center
|Oral Roberts
|vs
|Duke
|7:10 p.m.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|vs
|Tennessee
|9:40 p.m.
WEST
at Golden 1 Center
|Boise St.
|vs
|Northwestern
|7:35 p.m.
|UNC-Asheville
|vs
|UCLA
|10:05 p.m.
at Wells Fargo Arena
|Howard
|vs
|Kansas
|2 p.m.
|Illinois
|vs
|Arkansas
|4:30 p.m.
NIT
No games scheduled.
CBI
No games scheduled.
