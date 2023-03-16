Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Round

SOUTH

at Golden 1 Center

In 1stMissouri18Utah St.12(in progress)
PrincetonvsArizona4:10 p.m.

at Legacy Arena at BJCC

In 2ndWest Virginia51Maryland46(in progress)
Texas A&M-CCvsAlabama2:45 p.m.

at Amway Center

In 2ndVirginia42Furman30(in progress)
Coll. of CharlestonvsSan Diego St.3:10 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Legacy Arena at BJCC

AuburnvsIowa6:50 p.m.
N. KentuckyvsHouston9:20 p.m.

at Wells Fargo Arena

ColgatevsTexas7:25 p.m.
Penn St.vsTexas A&M9:55 p.m.

EAST

at Amway Center

Oral RobertsvsDuke7:10 p.m.
Louisiana-LafayettevsTennessee9:40 p.m.

WEST

at Golden 1 Center

Boise St.vsNorthwestern7:35 p.m.
UNC-AshevillevsUCLA10:05 p.m.

at Wells Fargo Arena

HowardvsKansas2 p.m.
IllinoisvsArkansas4:30 p.m.

NIT

No games scheduled.

CBI

No games scheduled.

