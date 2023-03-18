Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
Second Round
SOUTH
at Amway Center
|Furman
|vs
|San Diego St.
|12:10 p.m.
at Golden 1 Center
|Princeton
|vs
|Missouri
|6:10 p.m.
at Legacy Arena at BJCC
|Maryland
|vs
|Alabama
|9:40 p.m.
MIDWEST
at Legacy Arena at BJCC
at Wells Fargo Arena
EAST
at Amway Center
WEST
at Golden 1 Center
|Northwestern
|vs
|UCLA
|8:40 p.m.
at Wells Fargo Arena
|Arkansas
|vs
|Kansas
|5:15 p.m.
NIT
Second Round
at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|Cincinnati
|vs
|Hofstra
|2 p.m.
at Memorial Gymnasium
|Michigan
|vs
|Vanderbilt
|12 p.m.
CBI
First Round
at Ocean Center
|Halftime
|Indiana St.
|35
|SC-Upstate
|34
|(in progress)
|North Alabama
|vs
|S. Utah
|1:30 p.m.
|S. Indiana
|vs
|San Jose St.
|4 p.m.
|W. Carolina
|vs
|Charlotte
|6:30 p.m.
