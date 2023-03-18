Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

Second Round

SOUTH

at Amway Center

FurmanvsSan Diego St.12:10 p.m.

at Golden 1 Center

PrincetonvsMissouri6:10 p.m.

at Legacy Arena at BJCC

MarylandvsAlabama9:40 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Legacy Arena at BJCC

AuburnvsHouston7:10 p.m.

at Wells Fargo Arena

Penn St.vsTexas7:45 p.m.

EAST

at Amway Center

DukevsTennessee2:40 p.m.

WEST

at Golden 1 Center

NorthwesternvsUCLA8:40 p.m.

at Wells Fargo Arena

ArkansasvsKansas5:15 p.m.

NIT

Second Round

at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

CincinnativsHofstra2 p.m.

at Memorial Gymnasium

MichiganvsVanderbilt12 p.m.

CBI

First Round

at Ocean Center

HalftimeIndiana St.35SC-Upstate34(in progress)
North AlabamavsS. Utah1:30 p.m.
S. IndianavsSan Jose St.4 p.m.
W. CarolinavsCharlotte6:30 p.m.

