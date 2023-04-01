Here are the scores from yesterday's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
No games scheduled.
NIT
No games scheduled.
CBI
No games scheduled.
Today's men's college basketball tournament schedule:
Cloudy with rain this morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 3:49 am
Here are the scores from yesterday's men's college basketball tournaments:
Today's men's college basketball tournament schedule:
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.