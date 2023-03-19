Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

Second Round

SOUTH

at Ball Arena

CreightonvsBaylor7:10 p.m.

MIDWEST

at MVP Arena

MiamivsIndiana8:40 p.m.

at Greensboro Coliseum

In 2ndXavier74Pittsburgh56(in progress)

EAST

at Nationwide Arena

Michigan St.vsMarquette5:15 p.m.
Fairleigh DickinsonvsFAU7:45 p.m.

at Greensboro Coliseum

KentuckyvsKansas St.2:40 p.m.

WEST

at Ball Arena

TCUvsGonzaga9:40 p.m.

at MVP Arena

Saint Mary's (Cal.)vsUConn6:10 p.m.

NIT

Second Round

at CU Events Center

Utah Valley St.vsColorado9:30 p.m.

at Matthew Knight Arena

UCFvsOregon7:30 p.m.

at Kohl Center

In 2ndLiberty71Wisconsin70(in progress)

at Bartow Arena

Morehead St.vsUAB3 p.m.

at UNT Coliseum

Sam Houston St.vsNorth Texas4 p.m.

at Gallagher-Iba Arena

E. WashingtonvsOklahoma St.2:05 p.m.

CBI

First Round

at Ocean Center

Final OTE. Kentucky91Cleveland St.75
In 1stRice26Duquesne20(in progress)
RadfordvsTarleton St.4 p.m.
MilwaukeevsStetson6:30 p.m.

