Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
Second Round
SOUTH
at Ball Arena
|Creighton
|vs
|Baylor
|7:10 p.m.
MIDWEST
at MVP Arena
at Greensboro Coliseum
|In 2nd
|Xavier
|74
|Pittsburgh
|56
|(in progress)
EAST
at Nationwide Arena
|Michigan St.
|vs
|Marquette
|5:15 p.m.
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|vs
|FAU
|7:45 p.m.
at Greensboro Coliseum
|Kentucky
|vs
|Kansas St.
|2:40 p.m.
WEST
at Ball Arena
at MVP Arena
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|vs
|UConn
|6:10 p.m.
NIT
Second Round
at CU Events Center
|Utah Valley St.
|vs
|Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
at Matthew Knight Arena
at Kohl Center
|In 2nd
|Liberty
|71
|Wisconsin
|70
|(in progress)
at Bartow Arena
at UNT Coliseum
|Sam Houston St.
|vs
|North Texas
|4 p.m.
at Gallagher-Iba Arena
|E. Washington
|vs
|Oklahoma St.
|2:05 p.m.
CBI
First Round
at Ocean Center
|Final OT
|E. Kentucky
|91
|Cleveland St.
|75
|In 1st
|Rice
|26
|Duquesne
|20
|(in progress)
|Radford
|vs
|Tarleton St.
|4 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|vs
|Stetson
|6:30 p.m.
