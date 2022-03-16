Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
First Four
SOUTH
at UD Arena
|Final
|Wright St.
|93
|Bryant
|82
WEST
at UD Arena
|In 1st
|Notre Dame
|26
|Rutgers
|25
|(in progress)
NIT
First Round
at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Final
|Wake Forest
|74
|Towson
|64
at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|Halftime
|Iona
|42
|Florida
|35
|(in progress)
at Savage Arena
at John Paul Jones Arena
|Final
|Virginia
|60
|Mississippi St.
|57
at Marriott Center
|Halftime
|Long Beach St.
|46
|BYU
|41
|(in progress)
at Moody Coliseum
|In 2nd
|SMU
|68
|Nicholls
|58
|(in progress)
at Chaifetz Arena
|Final
|N. Iowa
|80
|Saint Louis
|68
CBI
No games scheduled.
