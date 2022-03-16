Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Four

SOUTH

at UD Arena

FinalWright St.93Bryant82

WEST

at UD Arena

In 1stNotre Dame26Rutgers25(in progress)

NIT

First Round

at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

FinalWake Forest74Towson64

at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

HalftimeIona42Florida35(in progress)

at Savage Arena

FinalDayton74Toledo55

at John Paul Jones Arena

FinalVirginia60Mississippi St.57

at Marriott Center

HalftimeLong Beach St.46BYU41(in progress)

at Moody Coliseum

In 2ndSMU68Nicholls58(in progress)

at Chaifetz Arena

FinalN. Iowa80Saint Louis68

CBI

No games scheduled.

