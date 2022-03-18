Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Round

SOUTH

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Wright St.vsArizona7:27 p.m.
TCUvsSeton Hall9:57 p.m.

at PPG Paints Arena

In 2ndOhio St.42Loyola Chicago31(in progress)
DelawarevsVillanova2:45 p.m.
ChattanoogavsIllinois6:50 p.m.
UABvsHouston9:20 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Fiserv Forum

Iowa St.vsLSU7:20 p.m.
ColgatevsWisconsin9:50 p.m.

at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

In 2ndAuburn51Jacksonville St.31(in progress)
MiamivsSouthern Cal3:10 p.m.

EAST

at Fiserv Forum

YalevsPurdue2 p.m.
Virginia TechvsTexas4:30 p.m.

WEST

at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Cal St.-FullertonvsDuke7:10 p.m.
DavidsonvsMichigan St.9:40 p.m.

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

In 1stTexas Tech20Montana St.7(in progress)
Notre DamevsAlabama4:15 p.m.

NIT

No games scheduled.

CBI

No games scheduled.

