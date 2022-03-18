Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
First Round
SOUTH
at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|Wright St.
|vs
|Arizona
|7:27 p.m.
|TCU
|vs
|Seton Hall
|9:57 p.m.
at PPG Paints Arena
|In 2nd
|Ohio St.
|42
|Loyola Chicago
|31
|(in progress)
|Delaware
|vs
|Villanova
|2:45 p.m.
|Chattanooga
|vs
|Illinois
|6:50 p.m.
|UAB
|vs
|Houston
|9:20 p.m.
MIDWEST
at Fiserv Forum
|Iowa St.
|vs
|LSU
|7:20 p.m.
|Colgate
|vs
|Wisconsin
|9:50 p.m.
at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|In 2nd
|Auburn
|51
|Jacksonville St.
|31
|(in progress)
|Miami
|vs
|Southern Cal
|3:10 p.m.
EAST
at Fiserv Forum
|Yale
|vs
|Purdue
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Tech
|vs
|Texas
|4:30 p.m.
WEST
at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|vs
|Duke
|7:10 p.m.
|Davidson
|vs
|Michigan St.
|9:40 p.m.
at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|In 1st
|Texas Tech
|20
|Montana St.
|7
|(in progress)
|Notre Dame
|vs
|Alabama
|4:15 p.m.
NIT
No games scheduled.
CBI
No games scheduled.
