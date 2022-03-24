Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
Sweet 16
SOUTH
|In 1st
|Villanova
|20
|Michigan
|15
|Houston
|vs
|Arizona
|9:59 p.m.
WEST
at Chase Center
|Halftime
|Arkansas
|32
|Gonzaga
|29
|Texas Tech
|vs
|Duke
|9:39 p.m.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: March 24, 2022 @ 8:08 pm
Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
|In 1st
|Villanova
|20
|Michigan
|15
|(in progress)
|Houston
|vs
|Arizona
|9:59 p.m.
|Halftime
|Arkansas
|32
|Gonzaga
|29
|(in progress)
|Texas Tech
|vs
|Duke
|9:39 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.