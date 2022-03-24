Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

Sweet 16

SOUTH

In 1stVillanova20Michigan15(in progress)
HoustonvsArizona9:59 p.m.

WEST

at Chase Center

HalftimeArkansas32Gonzaga29(in progress)
Texas TechvsDuke9:39 p.m.

NIT

No games scheduled.

CBI

No games scheduled.

