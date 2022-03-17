Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Round

SOUTH

at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

FinalMichigan75Colorado St.63
FinalTennessee88Longwood56

MIDWEST

at Dickies Arena

CreightonvsSan Diego St.7:27 p.m.
Texas SouthernvsKansas9:57 p.m.

at KeyBank Center

FinalProvidence66S. Dakota St.57
FinalRichmond67Iowa63

EAST

at Dickies Arena

FinalBaylor85Norfolk St.49
FinalNorth Carolina95Marquette63

at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

St. Peter'svsKentucky7:10 p.m.
San FranciscovsMurray St.9:40 p.m.

at Moda Center

IndianavsSaint Mary's (Cal.)7:20 p.m.
AkronvsUCLA9:50 p.m.

WEST

at Moda Center

FinalMemphis64Boise St.53
FinalGonzaga93Georgia St.72

at KeyBank Center

New Mexico St.vsUConn7 p.m.
VermontvsArkansas9:20 p.m.

NIT

No games scheduled.

CBI

No games scheduled.

