Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
First Round
SOUTH
at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Final
|Michigan
|75
|Colorado St.
|63
|Final
|Tennessee
|88
|Longwood
|56
MIDWEST
at Dickies Arena
|Creighton
|vs
|San Diego St.
|7:27 p.m.
|Texas Southern
|vs
|Kansas
|9:57 p.m.
at KeyBank Center
|Final
|Providence
|66
|S. Dakota St.
|57
|Final
|Richmond
|67
|Iowa
|63
EAST
at Dickies Arena
|Final
|Baylor
|85
|Norfolk St.
|49
|Final
|North Carolina
|95
|Marquette
|63
at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|St. Peter's
|vs
|Kentucky
|7:10 p.m.
|San Francisco
|vs
|Murray St.
|9:40 p.m.
at Moda Center
|Indiana
|vs
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|7:20 p.m.
|Akron
|vs
|UCLA
|9:50 p.m.
WEST
at Moda Center
|Final
|Memphis
|64
|Boise St.
|53
|Final
|Gonzaga
|93
|Georgia St.
|72
at KeyBank Center
|New Mexico St.
|vs
|UConn
|7 p.m.
|Vermont
|vs
|Arkansas
|9:20 p.m.
NIT
No games scheduled.
CBI
No games scheduled.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.