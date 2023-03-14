Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
First Four
SOUTH
at UD Arena
|SE Missouri
|vs
|Texas A&M-CC
|6:40 p.m.
MIDWEST
at UD Arena
|Pittsburgh
|vs
|Mississippi St.
|9:10 p.m.
NIT
First Round
at Bartow Arena
|Southern Miss.
|vs
|UAB
|7:30 p.m.
at Memorial Gymnasium
at Crisler Center
at Beasley Coliseum
|E. Washington
|vs
|Washington St.
|11 p.m.
at Liberty Arena
at Kohl Center
|Bradley
|vs
|Wisconsin
|9:30 p.m.
at Jersey Mike's Arena
at CU Events Center
|Seton Hall
|vs
|Colorado
|11 p.m.
CBI
No games scheduled.
