Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Four

SOUTH

at UD Arena

SE MissourivsTexas A&M-CC6:40 p.m.

MIDWEST

at UD Arena

PittsburghvsMississippi St.9:10 p.m.

NIT

First Round

at Bartow Arena

Southern Miss.vsUAB7:30 p.m.

at Memorial Gymnasium

YalevsVanderbilt9 p.m.

at Crisler Center

ToledovsMichigan7 p.m.

at Beasley Coliseum

E. WashingtonvsWashington St.11 p.m.

at Liberty Arena

VillanovavsLiberty9 p.m.

at Kohl Center

BradleyvsWisconsin9:30 p.m.

at Jersey Mike's Arena

HofstravsRutgers7 p.m.

at CU Events Center

Seton HallvsColorado11 p.m.

CBI

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you