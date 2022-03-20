Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
Second Round
SOUTH
at PPG Paints Arena
|Final
|Houston
|68
|Illinois
|53
|Final
|Villanova
|71
|Ohio St.
|61
at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
MIDWEST
at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
at Fiserv Forum
|Iowa St.
|vs
|Wisconsin
|6:10 p.m.
EAST
at Fiserv Forum
WEST
at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|In 1st
|Duke
|31
|Michigan St.
|27
|(in progress)
at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|Notre Dame
|vs
|Texas Tech
|7:10 p.m.
NIT
Second Round
at UNT Coliseum
|Virginia
|vs
|North Texas
|6 p.m.
at Lloyd Noble Center
|St. Bonaventure
|vs
|Oklahoma
|8 p.m.
at Memorial Gymnasium
|Final OT
|Vanderbilt
|70
|Dayton
|68
at Cintas Center
at Moody Coliseum
|Final
|Washington St.
|75
|SMU
|63
CBI
First Round
at Ocean Center
|Final
|UNC-Wilmington
|93
|VMI
|78
|Final
|N. Colorado
|74
|FAU
|71
|Halftime
|UNC-Greensboro
|31
|Boston U.
|26
|(in progress)
|Troy
|vs
|Abilene Christian
|7:30 p.m.
