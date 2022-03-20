Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

Second Round

SOUTH

at PPG Paints Arena

FinalHouston68Illinois53
FinalVillanova71Ohio St.61

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

TCUvsArizona9:40 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

MiamivsAuburn7:45 p.m.

at Fiserv Forum

Iowa St.vsWisconsin6:10 p.m.

EAST

at Fiserv Forum

TexasvsPurdue8:40 p.m.

WEST

at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

In 1stDuke31Michigan St.27(in progress)

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Notre DamevsTexas Tech7:10 p.m.

NIT

Second Round

at UNT Coliseum

VirginiavsNorth Texas6 p.m.

at Lloyd Noble Center

St. BonaventurevsOklahoma8 p.m.

at Memorial Gymnasium

Final OTVanderbilt70Dayton68

at Cintas Center

FinalXavier72Florida56

at Moody Coliseum

FinalWashington St.75SMU63

CBI

First Round

at Ocean Center

FinalUNC-Wilmington93VMI78
FinalN. Colorado74FAU71
HalftimeUNC-Greensboro31Boston U.26(in progress)
TroyvsAbilene Christian7:30 p.m.

