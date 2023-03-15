Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Four

EAST

at UD Arena

Fairleigh DickinsonvsTexas Southern6:40 p.m.

WEST

at UD Arena

NevadavsArizona St.9:10 p.m.

NIT

First Round

at Littlejohn Coliseum

Morehead St.vsClemson7 p.m.

at Beeghly Center

Oklahoma St.vsYoungstown St.7 p.m.

at Leavey Center

Sam Houston St.vsSanta Clara9 p.m.

at UNT Coliseum

Alcorn St.vsNorth Texas8 p.m.

at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

UCFvsFlorida7 p.m.

at Matthew Knight Arena

UC IrvinevsOregon11 p.m.

at The Pit

Utah Valley St.vsNew Mexico10 p.m.

at Fifth Third Arena

Virginia TechvsCincinnati9 p.m.

CBI

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you