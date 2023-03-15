Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
First Four
EAST
at UD Arena
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|vs
|Texas Southern
|6:40 p.m.
WEST
at UD Arena
|Nevada
|vs
|Arizona St.
|9:10 p.m.
NIT
First Round
at Littlejohn Coliseum
|Morehead St.
|vs
|Clemson
|7 p.m.
at Beeghly Center
|Oklahoma St.
|vs
|Youngstown St.
|7 p.m.
at Leavey Center
|Sam Houston St.
|vs
|Santa Clara
|9 p.m.
at UNT Coliseum
|Alcorn St.
|vs
|North Texas
|8 p.m.
at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
at Matthew Knight Arena
at The Pit
|Utah Valley St.
|vs
|New Mexico
|10 p.m.
at Fifth Third Arena
|Virginia Tech
|vs
|Cincinnati
|9 p.m.
CBI
No games scheduled.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
