Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
Second Round
SOUTH
at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Michigan
|vs
|Tennessee
|5:15 p.m.
MIDWEST
at Dickies Arena
|Creighton
|vs
|Kansas
|2:40 p.m.
at KeyBank Center
|Richmond
|vs
|Providence
|6:10 p.m.
EAST
at Dickies Arena
|Halftime
|North Carolina
|42
|Baylor
|29
|(in progress)
at Moda Center
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|vs
|UCLA
|7:10 p.m.
at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|St. Peter's
|vs
|Murray St.
|7:45 p.m.
WEST
at Moda Center
|Memphis
|vs
|Gonzaga
|9:40 p.m.
at KeyBank Center
|New Mexico St.
|vs
|Arkansas
|8:40 p.m.
NIT
Second Round
at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
at Reed Arena
|Halftime
|Texas A&M
|37
|Oregon
|28
|(in progress)
at Marriott Center
CBI
First Round
at Ocean Center
|Halftime
|Drake
|41
|Fort Wayne
|28
|(in progress)
|UNC-Asheville
|vs
|Stephen F. Austin
|2:30 p.m.
|Cal Baptist
|vs
|Middle Tennessee
|5 p.m.
|Rice
|vs
|Ohio
|7:30 p.m.
