Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

Second Round

SOUTH

at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

MichiganvsTennessee5:15 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Dickies Arena

CreightonvsKansas2:40 p.m.

at KeyBank Center

RichmondvsProvidence6:10 p.m.

EAST

at Dickies Arena

HalftimeNorth Carolina42Baylor29(in progress)

at Moda Center

Saint Mary's (Cal.)vsUCLA7:10 p.m.

at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

St. Peter'svsMurray St.7:45 p.m.

WEST

at Moda Center

MemphisvsGonzaga9:40 p.m.

at KeyBank Center

New Mexico St.vsArkansas8:40 p.m.

NIT

Second Round

at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

VCUvsWake Forest4 p.m.

at Reed Arena

HalftimeTexas A&M37Oregon28(in progress)

at Marriott Center

N. IowavsBYU9 p.m.

CBI

First Round

at Ocean Center

HalftimeDrake41Fort Wayne28(in progress)
UNC-AshevillevsStephen F. Austin2:30 p.m.
Cal BaptistvsMiddle Tennessee5 p.m.
RicevsOhio7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you