Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Round

SOUTH

at Ball Arena

In 1stUC Santa Barbara24Baylor22(in progress)
NC StatevsCreighton4 p.m.

MIDWEST

at MVP Arena

DrakevsMiami7:25 p.m.
Kent St.vsIndiana9:55 p.m.

at Greensboro Coliseum

In 2ndKennesaw St.49Xavier38(in progress)
PittsburghvsIowa St.3:10 p.m.

EAST

at Nationwide Arena

In 2ndMichigan St.60Southern Cal51(in progress)
VermontvsMarquette2:45 p.m.
Fairleigh DickinsonvsPurdue6:50 p.m.
FAUvsMemphis9:20 p.m.

at Greensboro Coliseum

ProvidencevsKentucky7:10 p.m.
Montana St.vsKansas St.9:40 p.m.

WEST

at Ball Arena

Grand CanyonvsGonzaga7:35 p.m.
Arizona St.vsTCU10:05 p.m.

at MVP Arena

VCUvsSaint Mary's (Cal.)2 p.m.
IonavsUConn4:30 p.m.

NIT

No games scheduled.

CBI

No games scheduled.

