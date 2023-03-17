Here are the latest scores from today's men's college basketball tournaments:
NCAA
First Round
SOUTH
at Ball Arena
|In 1st
|UC Santa Barbara
|24
|Baylor
|22
|(in progress)
|NC State
|vs
|Creighton
|4 p.m.
MIDWEST
at MVP Arena
|Drake
|vs
|Miami
|7:25 p.m.
|Kent St.
|vs
|Indiana
|9:55 p.m.
at Greensboro Coliseum
|In 2nd
|Kennesaw St.
|49
|Xavier
|38
|(in progress)
|Pittsburgh
|vs
|Iowa St.
|3:10 p.m.
EAST
at Nationwide Arena
|In 2nd
|Michigan St.
|60
|Southern Cal
|51
|(in progress)
|Vermont
|vs
|Marquette
|2:45 p.m.
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|vs
|Purdue
|6:50 p.m.
|FAU
|vs
|Memphis
|9:20 p.m.
at Greensboro Coliseum
|Providence
|vs
|Kentucky
|7:10 p.m.
|Montana St.
|vs
|Kansas St.
|9:40 p.m.
WEST
at Ball Arena
|Grand Canyon
|vs
|Gonzaga
|7:35 p.m.
|Arizona St.
|vs
|TCU
|10:05 p.m.
at MVP Arena
|VCU
|vs
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|2 p.m.
|Iona
|vs
|UConn
|4:30 p.m.
NIT
No games scheduled.
CBI
No games scheduled.
