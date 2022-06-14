The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 14. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

WLPtsPvHighLow
1. Las Vegas (12)112144111
2. Connecticut104125223
3. Chicago94123325
4. Washington96107436
5. Seattle85100635
6. Atlanta7676568
7. Phoenix58731059
8. Dallas6762669
9. New York594611710
10. Los Angeles58448810
11. Indiana41223121112
12. Minnesota3111391112

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

