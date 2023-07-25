The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 25, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

WLPtsPvHighLow
1. Las Vegas (12)212144111
2. New York165128224
3. Connecticut176119324
4. Dallas139113424
5. Atlanta121092656
6. Washington121088556
7. Minnesota101370778
8. Chicago913608710
9. Phoenix6164011811
10. Indiana6163910911
11. Los Angeles715319911
12. Seattle41812121212

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

