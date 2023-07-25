The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 25, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|21
|2
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. New York
|16
|5
|128
|2
|2
|4
|3. Connecticut
|17
|6
|119
|3
|2
|4
|4. Dallas
|13
|9
|113
|4
|2
|4
|5. Atlanta
|12
|10
|92
|6
|5
|6
|6. Washington
|12
|10
|88
|5
|5
|6
|7. Minnesota
|10
|13
|70
|7
|7
|8
|8. Chicago
|9
|13
|60
|8
|7
|10
|9. Phoenix
|6
|16
|40
|11
|8
|11
|10. Indiana
|6
|16
|39
|10
|9
|11
|11. Los Angeles
|7
|15
|31
|9
|9
|11
|12. Seattle
|4
|18
|12
|12
|12
|12
