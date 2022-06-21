The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June, 21. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

WLPtsPvHighLow
1. Las Vegas (12)132144111
2. Connecticut125128224
3. Chicago105114325
4. Washington117110425
5. Seattle106104525
6. Dallas8884866
7. Phoenix610617710
8. Atlanta78586710
9. New York610549710
10. Los Angeles593610811
11. Indiana5133111911
12. Minnesota31312121212

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

