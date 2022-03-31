(Selected by the 30-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25)
|Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
|23
|Caitlin Clark, Iowa 6
|6
|NaLyssa Smith, Baylor 1
|1
Windy with rain, possibly heavy, early. Remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 55F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 31, 2022 @ 6:14 pm
