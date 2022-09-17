|Troy
|7
|14
|0
|7
|—
|28
|Appalachian St.
|7
|7
|10
|8
|—
|32
First Quarter
APP_Wells 17 pass from D.Davis (Hughes kick), 13:48.
TROY_Billingsley 19 run (Buce kick), 6:49.
Second Quarter
TROY_Watson 1 run (Buce kick), 8:43.
APP_Castle 18 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 1:22.
TROY_Watson 1 run (Buce kick), :00.
Third Quarter
APP_D.Harrington 19 run (Hughes kick), 11:35.
APP_FG Hughes 23, :29.
Fourth Quarter
TROY_Vidal 1 run (Buce kick), 10:10.
APP_safety, :20.
APP_Horn 53 pass from Brice, :00.
A_34,406.
|TROY
|APP
|First downs
|25
|23
|Total Net Yards
|359
|456
|Rushes-yards
|28-57
|34-161
|Passing
|302
|295
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-66
|2-33
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-37-1
|23-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-24
|1-5
|Punts
|2-50.0
|3-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|6-51
|Time of Possession
|27:52
|32:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Troy, Billingsley 6-38, Vidal 11-29, Ja.Woods 1-2, Choloh 1-0, Watson 9-(minus 12). Appalachian St., Peoples 17-84, D.Harrington 7-58, Marshall 5-16, Brice 5-3.
PASSING_Troy, Watson 23-37-1-302. Appalachian St., Brice 22-34-0-278, D.Davis 1-1-0-17.
RECEIVING_Troy, Stoudemire 6-70, Barber 6-42, T.Johnson 4-69, R.Johnson 2-57, Rogers 2-41, Ja.Woods 1-11, D.Ross 1-7, Vidal 1-5. Appalachian St., Horn 5-98, D.Davis 5-16, Robinson 4-68, Pearson 2-40, Gibbs 2-18, Wells 1-25, Castle 1-18, Peoples 1-6, Marshall 1-4, Stroman 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Troy, Buce 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.