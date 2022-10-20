Georgia St.1400317
Appalachian St.07211442

First Quarter

GAST_Gregg 4 run (Hayes kick), 8:43.

GAST_Grainger 26 run (Hayes kick), 4:13.

Second Quarter

APP_Peoples 16 run (Hughes kick), 3:13.

Third Quarter

APP_Marshall 37 run (Hughes kick), 10:24.

APP_Brice 1 run (Hughes kick), 3:59.

APP_Brice 1 run (Hughes kick), 1:10.

Fourth Quarter

GAST_FG Hayes 47, 13:32.

APP_Peoples 7 run (Hughes kick), 9:42.

APP_Castle 1 run (Hughes kick), 3:24.

A_31,757.

GASTAPP
First downs2025
Total Net Yards301461
Rushes-yards41-22864-399
Passing7362
Punt Returns0-02-8
Kickoff Returns3-201-63
Interceptions Ret.0-01-12
Comp-Att-Int9-23-17-17-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-90-0
Punts6-44.8335-34.2
Fumbles-Lost3-32-1
Penalties-Yards4-455-60
Time of Possession23:2936:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia St., Grainger 19-100, Gregg 11-93, M.Carroll 6-25, J.Williams 5-10. Appalachian St., Peoples 23-168, Noel 15-69, Castle 7-50, Marshall 4-48, D.Harrington 10-47, Brice 5-17.

PASSING_Georgia St., Grainger 9-23-1-73. Appalachian St., Brice 7-17-0-62.

RECEIVING_Georgia St., Green 2-24, R.Lewis 2-23, Credle 2-19, Thrash 1-5, Thompson 1-1, J.Williams 1-1. Appalachian St., Noel 2-12, Pearson 1-31, Horn 1-7, Wells 1-7, Wilson 1-3, D.Davis 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you