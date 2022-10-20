|Georgia St.
|14
|0
|0
|3
|—
|17
|Appalachian St.
|0
|7
|21
|14
|—
|42
First Quarter
GAST_Gregg 4 run (Hayes kick), 8:43.
GAST_Grainger 26 run (Hayes kick), 4:13.
Second Quarter
APP_Peoples 16 run (Hughes kick), 3:13.
Third Quarter
APP_Marshall 37 run (Hughes kick), 10:24.
APP_Brice 1 run (Hughes kick), 3:59.
APP_Brice 1 run (Hughes kick), 1:10.
Fourth Quarter
GAST_FG Hayes 47, 13:32.
APP_Peoples 7 run (Hughes kick), 9:42.
APP_Castle 1 run (Hughes kick), 3:24.
A_31,757.
|GAST
|APP
|First downs
|20
|25
|Total Net Yards
|301
|461
|Rushes-yards
|41-228
|64-399
|Passing
|73
|62
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|3-20
|1-63
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-23-1
|7-17-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-9
|0-0
|Punts
|6-44.833
|5-34.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-45
|5-60
|Time of Possession
|23:29
|36:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia St., Grainger 19-100, Gregg 11-93, M.Carroll 6-25, J.Williams 5-10. Appalachian St., Peoples 23-168, Noel 15-69, Castle 7-50, Marshall 4-48, D.Harrington 10-47, Brice 5-17.
PASSING_Georgia St., Grainger 9-23-1-73. Appalachian St., Brice 7-17-0-62.
RECEIVING_Georgia St., Green 2-24, R.Lewis 2-23, Credle 2-19, Thrash 1-5, Thompson 1-1, J.Williams 1-1. Appalachian St., Noel 2-12, Pearson 1-31, Horn 1-7, Wells 1-7, Wilson 1-3, D.Davis 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
