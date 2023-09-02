Gardner-Webb01014024
Appalachian St.77171445

First Quarter

APP_E.Wilson 12 pass from Burger (M.Hughes kick), 1:08.

Second Quarter

WEBB_Jay.Brown 8 run (Billingsley kick), 13:03.

WEBB_FG Billingsley 37, 5:22.

APP_Robinson 32 pass from Aguilar (M.Hughes kick), 2:06.

Third Quarter

WEBB_Jay.Brown 16 run (Billingsley kick), 10:41.

APP_Das.Davis 26 pass from Aguilar (M.Hughes kick), 7:24.

WEBB_Jay.Brown 41 pass from Caldwell (Billingsley kick), 5:16.

APP_Stroman 43 pass from Aguilar (M.Hughes kick), 3:35.

APP_FG M.Hughes 43, :20.

Fourth Quarter

APP_Noel 7 run (M.Hughes kick), 14:52.

APP_Horn 7 pass from Aguilar (M.Hughes kick), 1:50.

A_36,075.

WEBBAPP
First downs1923
Total Net Yards360394
Rushes-yards29-12943-150
Passing231244
Punt Returns2-270-0
Kickoff Returns1-212-57
Interceptions Ret.0-02-37
Comp-Att-Int30-46-218-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-8
Punts4-31.254-39.75
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards6-652-20
Time of Possession28:1831:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, Gaither 10-54, Jay.Brown 9-45, Caldwell 4-18, D.Jones 1-7, Squire 1-6, B.Jackson 1-3, English 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 5). Appalachian St., Noel 24-117, Haywood 11-46, Aguilar 3-8, Burger 4-(minus 10), M.Tucker 1-(minus 11).

PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Caldwell 30-46-2-231. Appalachian St., Aguilar 11-13-0-174, Burger 7-11-0-70.

RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, Gaither 7-22, McGuire 5-32, Burns 4-51, Page 4-28, Floyd 4-18, Jay.Brown 3-67, D.Jones 1-8, Hough 1-5, Borders 1-0. Appalachian St., Robinson 4-64, Horn 4-50, Stroman 2-49, Das.Davis 2-26, Wilson 2-15, Hetzel 1-22, Noel 1-7, M.Tucker 1-6, Gibbs 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., M.Hughes 44.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

