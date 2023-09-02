|Gardner-Webb
|0
|10
|14
|0
|—
|24
|Appalachian St.
|7
|7
|17
|14
|—
|45
First Quarter
APP_E.Wilson 12 pass from Burger (M.Hughes kick), 1:08.
Second Quarter
WEBB_Jay.Brown 8 run (Billingsley kick), 13:03.
WEBB_FG Billingsley 37, 5:22.
APP_Robinson 32 pass from Aguilar (M.Hughes kick), 2:06.
Third Quarter
WEBB_Jay.Brown 16 run (Billingsley kick), 10:41.
APP_Das.Davis 26 pass from Aguilar (M.Hughes kick), 7:24.
WEBB_Jay.Brown 41 pass from Caldwell (Billingsley kick), 5:16.
APP_Stroman 43 pass from Aguilar (M.Hughes kick), 3:35.
APP_FG M.Hughes 43, :20.
Fourth Quarter
APP_Noel 7 run (M.Hughes kick), 14:52.
APP_Horn 7 pass from Aguilar (M.Hughes kick), 1:50.
A_36,075.
|WEBB
|APP
|First downs
|19
|23
|Total Net Yards
|360
|394
|Rushes-yards
|29-129
|43-150
|Passing
|231
|244
|Punt Returns
|2-27
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|2-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-37
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-46-2
|18-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-8
|Punts
|4-31.25
|4-39.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|28:18
|31:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, Gaither 10-54, Jay.Brown 9-45, Caldwell 4-18, D.Jones 1-7, Squire 1-6, B.Jackson 1-3, English 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 5). Appalachian St., Noel 24-117, Haywood 11-46, Aguilar 3-8, Burger 4-(minus 10), M.Tucker 1-(minus 11).
PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Caldwell 30-46-2-231. Appalachian St., Aguilar 11-13-0-174, Burger 7-11-0-70.
RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, Gaither 7-22, McGuire 5-32, Burns 4-51, Page 4-28, Floyd 4-18, Jay.Brown 3-67, D.Jones 1-8, Hough 1-5, Borders 1-0. Appalachian St., Robinson 4-64, Horn 4-50, Stroman 2-49, Das.Davis 2-26, Wilson 2-15, Hetzel 1-22, Noel 1-7, M.Tucker 1-6, Gibbs 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., M.Hughes 44.
