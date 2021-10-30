Louisiana-Monroe0714728
Appalachian St.21283759

First Quarter

APP_Peoples 3 run (Staton kick), 7:08.

APP_Mal.Williams 16 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 4:26.

APP_Spurlin 1 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 2:08.

Second Quarter

APP_Peoples 26 run (Staton kick), 10:27.

APP_Spurlin 1 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 7:11.

ULM_Wright 3 run (Sutherland kick), 4:01.

APP_Cor.Sutton 14 pass from Brice (Staton kick), :39.

APP_S.Jones 14 interception return (Staton kick), :00.

Third Quarter

ULM_Wiley 13 pass from Wright (Sutherland kick), 10:35.

APP_FG Staton 31, 8:05.

ULM_Alce 2 run (Sutherland kick), :26.

Fourth Quarter

APP_Noel 7 run (Staton kick), 10:22.

ULM_Holmes 68 run (Sutherland kick), 9:50.

A_29,321.

ULMAPP
First downs1725
Total Net Yards392521
Rushes-yards51-23142-251
Passing161270
Punt Returns0-02-18
Kickoff Returns3-522-62
Interceptions Ret.0-03-31
Comp-Att-Int11-22-322-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts3-42.03-38.0
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards2-105-45
Time of Possession30:2229:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 20-91, Holmes 2-76, Rogers 4-26, Henry 15-26, Norman 3-6, M.Jackson 1-3, Alce 6-3. Appalachian St., Noel 17-132, Peoples 17-82, Castle 3-22, J.Smith 3-8, Brice 2-7.

PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 9-17-2-158, Rogers 2-5-1-3. Appalachian St., Brice 20-30-0-256, Huesman 2-2-0-14.

RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wiley 2-30, J.Sparks 2-29, Frett 1-40, Z.Jackson 1-22, Cavil 1-17, Rasmussen 1-15, Derrick 1-5, Henry 1-2, Norman 1-1. Appalachian St., Cor.Sutton 5-77, Pearson 4-45, T.Hennigan 4-29, M.Williams 3-72, Spurlin 2-2, Evans 1-28, Wilson 1-8, Wells 1-6, Davis 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

