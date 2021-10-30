|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|14
|7
|—
|28
|Appalachian St.
|21
|28
|3
|7
|—
|59
First Quarter
APP_Peoples 3 run (Staton kick), 7:08.
APP_Mal.Williams 16 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 4:26.
APP_Spurlin 1 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 2:08.
Second Quarter
APP_Peoples 26 run (Staton kick), 10:27.
APP_Spurlin 1 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 7:11.
ULM_Wright 3 run (Sutherland kick), 4:01.
APP_Cor.Sutton 14 pass from Brice (Staton kick), :39.
APP_S.Jones 14 interception return (Staton kick), :00.
Third Quarter
ULM_Wiley 13 pass from Wright (Sutherland kick), 10:35.
APP_FG Staton 31, 8:05.
ULM_Alce 2 run (Sutherland kick), :26.
Fourth Quarter
APP_Noel 7 run (Staton kick), 10:22.
ULM_Holmes 68 run (Sutherland kick), 9:50.
A_29,321.
|ULM
|APP
|First downs
|17
|25
|Total Net Yards
|392
|521
|Rushes-yards
|51-231
|42-251
|Passing
|161
|270
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-18
|Kickoff Returns
|3-52
|2-62
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-31
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-3
|22-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|3-42.0
|3-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|30:22
|29:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 20-91, Holmes 2-76, Rogers 4-26, Henry 15-26, Norman 3-6, M.Jackson 1-3, Alce 6-3. Appalachian St., Noel 17-132, Peoples 17-82, Castle 3-22, J.Smith 3-8, Brice 2-7.
PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 9-17-2-158, Rogers 2-5-1-3. Appalachian St., Brice 20-30-0-256, Huesman 2-2-0-14.
RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, Wiley 2-30, J.Sparks 2-29, Frett 1-40, Z.Jackson 1-22, Cavil 1-17, Rasmussen 1-15, Derrick 1-5, Henry 1-2, Norman 1-1. Appalachian St., Cor.Sutton 5-77, Pearson 4-45, T.Hennigan 4-29, M.Williams 3-72, Spurlin 2-2, Evans 1-28, Wilson 1-8, Wells 1-6, Davis 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.