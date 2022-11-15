APPALACHIAN ST. (3-0)
Gregory 7-15 2-2 16, Huntley 1-2 0-0 3, Pearson 1-7 3-4 5, Boykin 6-14 0-1 14, Harcum 4-11 2-2 10, Abson 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 2-4 0-0 6, Teasett 0-2 0-0 0, Mantis 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 1-3 3, Eads 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 8-12 61.
LOUISVILLE (0-3)
Curry 1-3 0-0 2, Huntley-Hatfield 5-8 2-4 12, Withers 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 8-18 9-11 29, James 2-4 4-6 9, Miller 1-5 2-2 5, Traynor 1-4 0-0 3, Lands 0-3 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 17-23 60.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 5-19 (Walker 2-4, Boykin 2-7, Huntley 1-2, Pearson 0-1, Teasett 0-1, Harcum 0-2, Mantis 0-2), Louisville 7-22 (Ellis 4-11, Traynor 1-2, James 1-3, Miller 1-4, Lands 0-2). Fouled Out_Harcum, Withers. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 29 (Pearson 9), Louisville 39 (Huntley-Hatfield 10). Assists_Appalachian St. 8 (Gregory, Boykin 2), Louisville 6 (Ellis 3). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 21, Louisville 21.
