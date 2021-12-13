ERSKINE (0-2)
Bridges 1-2 0-0 2, K.Brooks 4-10 0-0 8, E.Brooks 0-6 5-6 5, Prioleau 2-11 0-0 4, Shuler 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 1-7 0-0 2, J.Miller 1-4 2-2 4, Stark 1-3 2-2 4, J.Morton 3-6 0-0 7, Medlin 0-1 0-0 0, Canada 2-2 0-0 4, Gallegos 0-0 0-0 0, Gillum 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Walters 0-0 0-0 0, Dierynck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 9-10 44.
APPALACHIAN ST. (6-5)
Almonacy 2-6 2-4 8, Delph 4-9 0-0 9, Eads 3-9 0-0 6, Forrest 3-4 1-2 8, Gregory 4-7 8-9 16, Harcum 3-6 0-0 8, Duhart 2-3 0-2 4, Huntley 3-5 0-0 6, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Mantis 1-7 0-0 2, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Glushkov 1-2 0-0 2, Muse 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 11-17 69.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 30-17. 3-Point Goals_Erskine 1-18 (J.Morton 1-2, K.Brooks 0-2, Thomas 0-2, E.Brooks 0-3, J.Miller 0-3, Prioleau 0-3, Shuler 0-3), Appalachian St. 6-24 (Almonacy 2-4, Harcum 2-4, Forrest 1-2, Delph 1-4, Greene 0-1, Gregory 0-1, Huntley 0-2, Eads 0-3, Mantis 0-3). Rebounds_Erskine 37 (K.Brooks, Thomas 6), Appalachian St. 36 (Lewis 6). Assists_Erskine 5 (J.Miller 2), Appalachian St. 13 (Forrest, Gregory, Harcum, Greene 2). Total Fouls_Erskine 14, Appalachian St. 11. A_1,037 (8,325).