TEXAS ST. (12-16)
Ceaser 6-10 0-0 12, Martin 4-6 0-0 8, Morgan 5-8 1-2 11, Davis 3-6 2-2 11, Harrell 5-16 5-5 17, Mason 2-5 0-0 5, Coleman 1-8 3-4 5, Love 3-3 0-0 6, Sykes 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 11-13 75.
APPALACHIAN ST. (15-13)
Abson 3-4 2-4 8, Gregory 8-14 5-8 21, Huntley 4-7 0-0 11, Brown 1-3 3-4 5, Harcum 5-10 0-0 10, Pearson 3-5 0-0 6, Mantis 2-2 0-1 5, Boykin 1-3 10-10 12, Walker 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 27-49 24-31 82.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 6-19 (Davis 3-6, Harrell 2-7, Mason 1-2, Morgan 0-1, Sykes 0-1, Coleman 0-2), Appalachian St. 4-14 (Huntley 3-5, Mantis 1-1, Walker 0-1, Boykin 0-2, Gregory 0-2, Harcum 0-3). Fouled Out_Ceaser, Brown. Rebounds_Texas St. 24 (Morgan 9), Appalachian St. 27 (Abson, Harcum 6). Assists_Texas St. 10 (Harrell 5), Appalachian St. 10 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_Texas St. 26, Appalachian St. 15. A_2,205 (8,325).
