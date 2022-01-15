APPALACHIAN ST. (10-9)
Huntley 3-8 0-0 7, Lewis 6-9 1-3 13, Almonacy 2-9 3-4 8, Delph 10-22 3-4 25, Gregory 8-17 4-4 20, Forrest 4-9 0-2 11, Eads 0-1 0-0 0, Mantis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-75 11-17 84.
COASTAL CAROLINA (9-8)
Likayi 5-7 0-0 12, Mostafa 3-6 0-0 6, Cole 6-16 5-7 20, Dibba 2-6 5-6 9, Uduje 3-6 0-0 6, Williams 7-9 3-3 19, Hippolyte 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 13-16 76.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 7-25 (Forrest 3-6, Delph 2-9, Almonacy 1-5, Huntley 1-5), Coastal Carolina 7-17 (Cole 3-8, Williams 2-3, Likayi 2-4, Dibba 0-1, Uduje 0-1). Fouled Out_Mostafa. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 34 (Lewis 14), Coastal Carolina 31 (Likayi 10). Assists_Appalachian St. 15 (Almonacy, Gregory 4), Coastal Carolina 14 (Dibba 9). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 13, Coastal Carolina 16. A_1,267 (3,600).