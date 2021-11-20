|Appalachian St.
|3
|7
|21
|14
|—
|45
|Troy
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
APP_FG Staton 24, 7:36.
TROY_Stoudemire 37 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 6:15.
Second Quarter
APP_Cor.Sutton 21 pass from Brice (Staton kick), :21.
Third Quarter
APP_T.Hennigan 6 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 12:14.
APP_Wilson 10 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 12:00.
APP_Noel 5 run (Staton kick), 5:08.
Fourth Quarter
APP_D.Harrington 2 run (Staton kick), 14:13.
APP_J.Smith 1 run (Staton kick), 5:06.
A_18,523.
|APP
|TROY
|First downs
|27
|5
|Total Net Yards
|445
|142
|Rushes-yards
|55-233
|19-33
|Passing
|212
|109
|Punt Returns
|3-26
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-51
|2-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|2-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-24-2
|11-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-16
|Punts
|1-42.0
|6-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|5-41
|Time of Possession
|43:17
|16:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Appalachian St., Noel 15-102, Peoples 10-40, D.Harrington 11-27, Castle 8-25, Brice 4-20, J.Smith 5-19, Huesman 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Troy, Vidal 10-40, Woods 2-7, Smith 4-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Toole 1-(minus 7), Watson 1-(minus 9).
PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 17-24-2-212. Troy, Watson 11-21-1-109.
RECEIVING_Appalachian St., T.Hennigan 7-85, Cor.Sutton 4-76, Wilson 2-13, Wells 1-27, M.Williams 1-7, Noel 1-2, Virgil 1-2. Troy, T.Johnson 4-44, Vidal 3-24, Stoudemire 2-43, Smith 2-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Staton 30.