Appalachian St.37211445
Troy70007

First Quarter

APP_FG Staton 24, 7:36.

TROY_Stoudemire 37 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 6:15.

Second Quarter

APP_Cor.Sutton 21 pass from Brice (Staton kick), :21.

Third Quarter

APP_T.Hennigan 6 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 12:14.

APP_Wilson 10 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 12:00.

APP_Noel 5 run (Staton kick), 5:08.

Fourth Quarter

APP_D.Harrington 2 run (Staton kick), 14:13.

APP_J.Smith 1 run (Staton kick), 5:06.

A_18,523.

APPTROY
First downs275
Total Net Yards445142
Rushes-yards55-23319-33
Passing212109
Punt Returns3-260-0
Kickoff Returns2-512-15
Interceptions Ret.1-102-3
Comp-Att-Int17-24-211-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-16
Punts1-42.06-43.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards8-655-41
Time of Possession43:1716:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Appalachian St., Noel 15-102, Peoples 10-40, D.Harrington 11-27, Castle 8-25, Brice 4-20, J.Smith 5-19, Huesman 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Troy, Vidal 10-40, Woods 2-7, Smith 4-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Toole 1-(minus 7), Watson 1-(minus 9).

PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 17-24-2-212. Troy, Watson 11-21-1-109.

RECEIVING_Appalachian St., T.Hennigan 7-85, Cor.Sutton 4-76, Wilson 2-13, Wells 1-27, M.Williams 1-7, Noel 1-2, Virgil 1-2. Troy, T.Johnson 4-44, Vidal 3-24, Stoudemire 2-43, Smith 2-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Staton 30.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you