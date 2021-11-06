|Appalachian St.
|14
|10
|14
|10
|—
|48
|Arkansas St.
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
APP_T.Hennigan 34 pass from M.Williams (Staton kick), 8:15.
APP_S.Jones 47 interception return (Staton kick), 7:22.
Second Quarter
ARST_Stevenson 7 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 14:18.
ARST_Painter 20 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 10:18.
APP_Noel 18 run (Staton kick), 7:02.
APP_FG Staton 33, :03.
Third Quarter
APP_Gibbs 10 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 7:12.
APP_Peoples 27 run (Staton kick), 2:59.
Fourth Quarter
APP_FG Staton 22, 5:16.
APP_S.Jones 34 interception return (Staton kick), 4:01.
A_9,762.
|APP
|ARST
|First downs
|28
|13
|Total Net Yards
|461
|199
|Rushes-yards
|48-264
|28-62
|Passing
|197
|137
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-40
|9-171
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-83
|1-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-27-1
|17-30-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|4-22
|Punts
|2-45.0
|5-39.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-85
|3-40
|Time of Possession
|35:14
|24:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Appalachian St., Noel 23-122, Peoples 14-116, Brice 7-14, Castle 3-13, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Arkansas St., Lang 6-43, Pare 9-37, Begeal 6-7, Lamar 1-2, Edwards 2-1, Hatcher 4-(minus 28).
PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 15-26-1-163, M.Williams 1-1-0-34. Arkansas St., Hatcher 17-30-3-137.
RECEIVING_Appalachian St., M.Williams 5-58, T.Hennigan 4-69, Cor.Sutton 2-29, Wilson 2-18, Virgil 2-13, Gibbs 1-10. Arkansas St., Stevenson 4-23, Hunt 3-35, Combs 3-23, Rucker 2-8, Painter 1-20, A.Jones 1-17, Foreman 1-9, Lang 1-2, Ealy 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.