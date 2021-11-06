Appalachian St.1410141048
Arkansas St.0140014

First Quarter

APP_T.Hennigan 34 pass from M.Williams (Staton kick), 8:15.

APP_S.Jones 47 interception return (Staton kick), 7:22.

Second Quarter

ARST_Stevenson 7 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 14:18.

ARST_Painter 20 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 10:18.

APP_Noel 18 run (Staton kick), 7:02.

APP_FG Staton 33, :03.

Third Quarter

APP_Gibbs 10 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 7:12.

APP_Peoples 27 run (Staton kick), 2:59.

Fourth Quarter

APP_FG Staton 22, 5:16.

APP_S.Jones 34 interception return (Staton kick), 4:01.

A_9,762.

APPARST
First downs2813
Total Net Yards461199
Rushes-yards48-26428-62
Passing197137
Punt Returns1-10-0
Kickoff Returns1-409-171
Interceptions Ret.3-831-10
Comp-Att-Int16-27-117-30-3
Sacked-Yards Lost1-54-22
Punts2-45.05-39.8
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-853-40
Time of Possession35:1424:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Appalachian St., Noel 23-122, Peoples 14-116, Brice 7-14, Castle 3-13, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Arkansas St., Lang 6-43, Pare 9-37, Begeal 6-7, Lamar 1-2, Edwards 2-1, Hatcher 4-(minus 28).

PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 15-26-1-163, M.Williams 1-1-0-34. Arkansas St., Hatcher 17-30-3-137.

RECEIVING_Appalachian St., M.Williams 5-58, T.Hennigan 4-69, Cor.Sutton 2-29, Wilson 2-18, Virgil 2-13, Gibbs 1-10. Arkansas St., Stevenson 4-23, Hunt 3-35, Combs 3-23, Rucker 2-8, Painter 1-20, A.Jones 1-17, Foreman 1-9, Lang 1-2, Ealy 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

