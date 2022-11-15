|FG
|FT
|Reb
|APPALACHIAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gregory
|34
|7-15
|2-2
|2-2
|2
|0
|16
|Huntley
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|3
|Pearson
|23
|1-7
|3-4
|2-9
|0
|2
|5
|Boykin
|36
|6-14
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|3
|14
|Harcum
|25
|4-11
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|5
|10
|Abson
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|4
|Walker
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Teasett
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Mantis
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Brown
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Eads
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|8-12
|8-29
|8
|21
|61
Percentages: FG .381, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Walker 2-4, Boykin 2-7, Huntley 1-2, Pearson 0-1, Teasett 0-1, Harcum 0-2, Mantis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Abson 2, Pearson 2, Boykin, Brown, Gregory).
Steals: 6 (Gregory 2, Harcum 2, Boykin, Pearson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|2
|2
|Huntley-Hatfield
|38
|5-8
|2-4
|3-10
|0
|2
|12
|Withers
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|0
|Ellis
|39
|8-18
|9-11
|0-3
|3
|2
|29
|James
|30
|2-4
|4-6
|0-4
|1
|3
|9
|Miller
|25
|1-5
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|3
|5
|Traynor
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|3
|Lands
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Payne
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-46
|17-23
|8-39
|6
|21
|60
Percentages: FG .391, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Ellis 4-11, Traynor 1-2, James 1-3, Miller 1-4, Lands 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, James, Traynor).
Turnovers: 17 (Ellis 5, Withers 3, Curry 2, Huntley-Hatfield 2, James 2, Miller, Payne, Traynor).
Steals: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Appalachian St.
|38
|23
|—
|61
|Louisville
|25
|35
|—
|60
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.