FGFTReb
APPALACHIAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gregory347-152-22-22016
Huntley201-20-01-4133
Pearson231-73-42-9025
Boykin366-140-10-22314
Harcum254-112-21-21510
Abson172-40-02-4124
Walker172-40-00-3026
Teasett150-20-00-0010
Mantis60-20-00-1100
Brown51-21-30-1033
Eads40-00-00-1000
Totals20024-638-128-2982161

Percentages: FG .381, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Walker 2-4, Boykin 2-7, Huntley 1-2, Pearson 0-1, Teasett 0-1, Harcum 0-2, Mantis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Abson 2, Pearson 2, Boykin, Brown, Gregory).

Steals: 6 (Gregory 2, Harcum 2, Boykin, Pearson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOUISVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry171-30-01-8022
Huntley-Hatfield385-82-43-100212
Withers100-10-00-0050
Ellis398-189-110-33229
James302-44-60-4139
Miller251-52-21-6235
Traynor231-40-03-5023
Lands140-30-00-1010
Payne50-00-00-2010
Totals20018-4617-238-3962160

Percentages: FG .391, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Ellis 4-11, Traynor 1-2, James 1-3, Miller 1-4, Lands 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, James, Traynor).

Turnovers: 17 (Ellis 5, Withers 3, Curry 2, Huntley-Hatfield 2, James 2, Miller, Payne, Traynor).

Steals: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield).

Technical Fouls: None.

Appalachian St.382361
Louisville253560

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you