FGFTReb
TEXAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ceaser236-100-02-52512
Martin194-60-00-2048
Morgan325-81-24-92411
Davis213-62-20-30111
Harrell385-165-51-25317
Mason252-50-00-0045
Coleman231-83-41-2135
Love103-30-01-1026
Sykes90-30-00-0000
Totals20029-6511-139-24102675

Percentages: FG .446, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Davis 3-6, Harrell 2-7, Mason 1-2, Morgan 0-1, Sykes 0-1, Coleman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ceaser, Martin).

Turnovers: 6 (Ceaser 3, Davis, Martin, Sykes).

Steals: 5 (Harrell 2, Davis, Mason, Morgan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
APPALACHIAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Abson253-42-40-6038
Gregory368-145-83-44121
Huntley264-70-01-10111
Brown241-33-41-1555
Harcum355-100-00-61310
Pearson153-50-01-2026
Mantis142-20-10-2005
Boykin131-310-100-10012
Walker120-14-40-4004
Totals20027-4924-316-27101582

Percentages: FG .551, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Huntley 3-5, Mantis 1-1, Walker 0-1, Boykin 0-2, Gregory 0-2, Harcum 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Abson 2, Brown, Huntley, Mantis).

Turnovers: 9 (Brown 2, Gregory 2, Pearson 2, Abson, Harcum, Walker).

Steals: 4 (Boykin, Brown, Gregory, Harcum).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas St.314475
Appalachian St.334982

A_2,205 (8,325).

