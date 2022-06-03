NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the 10 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.

Player2021AskedOffered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City
Nicky Lopez$597,500$2,950,000$2,550,000
Minnesota
Gary Sánchez6,350,0009,500,0008,500,000
New York
Aaron Judge10,175,00021,000,00017,000,000
Seattle
Jesse Winker3,150,0007,000,0005,400,000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta
Adam Duvall5,000,00010,275,0009,275,000
Max Fried3,500,0006,8500006,600,000
Dansby Swanson6,000,00010,000,0009,200,000
Chicago
Willson Contreras6,650,00010,250,0009,000,000
Cincinnati
Lucas Sims598,5001,600,0001,200,000
Miami
Jacob Stallings1,300,0003,100,0002,450,000

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

