|Players 2, Teams 1
|Winners
|Player, Club
|Asked
|Offered
|Luis Arraez, Mia
|$6,100,000
|$5,000,000
|Jesús Luzardo, Mia
|2,450,000
|2,100,000
|Losers
|Player, Club
|Asked
|Offered
|Diego Castillo, Sea
|$3,225,000
|$2,950,000
