Players 2, Teams 1
Winners
Player, ClubAskedOffered
Luis Arraez, Mia$6,100,000$5,000,000
Jesús Luzardo, Mia2,450,0002,100,000
Losers
Player, ClubAskedOffered
Diego Castillo, Sea$3,225,000$2,950,000

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you