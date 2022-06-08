Teams 6, Players 3
Winners
Player, ClubAskedOffered
Dansby Swanson, Atl$10,000,000$9,200,000
Andrew Benintendi, KC8,500,0007,300,000
Adam Frazier, Sea8,000,0006,700,000
Losers
Player, ClubAskedOffered
Adam Duvall, Atl$10,275,000$9,275,000
Austin Riley, Atl$4,200,000$3,950,000
Luke Jackson, Atl4,000,0003,600,000
Tyler O'Neill, StL4,150,0003,400,000
Pablo López, Mia3,000,0002,450,000
Adrian Houser, Mil3,000,0002,425,000

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you