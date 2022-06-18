|Teams 9, Players 3
|Winners
|Player, Club
|Asked
|Offered
|Dansby Swanson, Atl
|$10,000,000
|$9,200,000
|Andrew Benintendi, KC
|8,500,000
|7,300,000
|Adam Frazier, Sea
|8,000,000
|6,700,000
|Losers
|Player, Club
|Asked
|Offered
|Adam Duvall, Atl
|$10,275,000
|$9,275,000
|Austin Riley, Atl
|$4,200,000
|$3,950,000
|Luke Jackson, Atl
|4,000,000
|3,600,000
|Tyler O'Neill, StL
|4,150,000
|3,400,000
|Nicky Lopez, KC
|2,950,000
|2,550,000
|Pablo López, Mia
|3,000,000
|2,450,000
|Jacob Stallings, Mia
|3,100,000
|2,450,000
|Adrian Houser, Mil
|3,000,000
|2,425,000
|Lucas Sims, Cin
|1,600,000
|1,200,000
