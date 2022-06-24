YearPlayersTeams
202249
202145
202057
201964
20181210
201778
201631
201568
201412
201300
201225
201121
201035
200921
200826
200734
200624
200512
200434
200325
200214
200168
200046
199929
199835
199714
199673
199526
1994610
1993612
1992911
1991611
19901410
198975
1988711
19871016
19861520
198567
198446
19831317
1982814
19811110
19801511
197985
197827
1977Noarbitration
1976Noarbitration
1975610
19741316
Tot251334

