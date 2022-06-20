BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Sunday's Matches
Colon 2, Santa Fe 2
Godoy Cruz 2, Racing Club 0
Velez Sarsfield 0, CA Platense 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Boca Juniors 0
Tuesday's Matches
San Lorenzo 3, Arsenal 3
Talleres 0, Newell's 1
Patronato Parana 1, Aldosivi 0
Estudiantes 2, Sarmiento 1
Defensa y Justicia 1, Huracan 1
Wednesday's Matches
Barracas Central 1, Santa Fe 2
Banfield 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Atletico Tucuman 2, Lanus 1
Colon 1, River Plate 0
Boca Juniors 5, Tigre 3
Thursday's Matches
Argentinos 2, Independiente 1
Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0
CA Platense 1, Gimnasia 1
Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 1, Talleres 1
Sarmiento 3, Patronato Parana 1
Sunday's Matches
Tigre 0, Banfield 1
Lanus 1, Colon 0
Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Santa Fe 1, River Plate 5
Barracas Central 1, Boca Juniors 3
Monday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, Rosario Central 0
Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1
Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 8:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Aldosivi vs. CA Platense, 6 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Banfield vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Velez Sarsfield, 2:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Newell's, 5 p.m.
Colon vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo vs. Tigre, 12 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Aldosivi, 5 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Patronato Parana vs. Independiente, 2:30 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.
Friday's Matches
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.