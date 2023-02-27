BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Sunday's Matches
Santa Fe 1, Colon 1
Boca Juniors 3, CA Platense 1
Talleres 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 2
Monday's Matches
Sarmiento 0, San Lorenzo 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
Friday's Matches
Belgrano 0, Tigre 2
Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0
Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo 1, Santa Fe 0
Estudiantes 1, Sarmiento 1
CA Platense 2, Talleres 4
Velez Sarsfield 1, Boca Juniors 2
Sunday's Matches
Colon 1, Huracan 1
Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0
River Plate 1, Arsenal 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 3, Newell's 1
Banfield 0, Independiente 0
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central 1, Gimnasia 0
Racing Club 2, Lanus 1
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Santa Fe vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Colon, 3 p.m.
Lanus vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Independiente vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3 p.m.
Huracan vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.
Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Belgrano, 3 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. Independiente, 3 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.