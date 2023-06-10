BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Friday's Matches
Estudiantes 5, Barracas Central 2
Tigre 1, Talleres 3
Argentinos 1, CA Platense 0
Saturday's Matches
Belgrano 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Huracan 0
Rosario Central 4, Instituto AC Cordoba 1
Racing Club 2, Banfield 0
Sunday's Matches
Santa Fe 2, Gimnasia 0
San Lorenzo 0, Colon 0
Godoy Cruz 2, Independiente 1
Lanus 2, Atletico Tucuman 1
Friday's Matches
Barracas Central 0, Rosario Central 0
Independiente 2, Sarmiento 0
Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
CA Platense 1, Tigre 0
Boca Juniors 1, Lanus 1
Talleres 1, Arsenal 0
Monday's Matches
Newell's vs. Santa Fe, 1 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.
Banfield vs. River Plate, 6:15 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Racing Club, 8:45 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos, 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Colon vs. Estudiantes, 5 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Match
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 5 p.m. ppd
Wednesday's Matches
Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.
