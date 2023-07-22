BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Friday's Matches

Sarmiento 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Godoy Cruz 2, Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracan 0, Talleres 1

Saturday's Matches

Santa Fe 0, CA Platense 0

Racing Club 1, Rosario Central 1

River Plate 3, Estudiantes 1

Sunday's Matches

Belgrano 0, San Lorenzo 1

Gimnasia 1, Boca Juniors 3

Lanus 2, Banfield 2

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Independiente 1

Argentinos 1, Colon 0

Monday's Matches

Arsenal 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Tigre 0, Barracas Central 1

Newell's 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo 0, Argentinos 2

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente, 3:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Sarmiento, 5:45 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. River Plate, 8 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield vs. Santa Fe, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Gimnasia, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Newell's, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Arsenal, 2:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

River Plate vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Atletico Tucuman, 1:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Banfield, 2 p.m.

Independiente vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. San Lorenzo, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Lanus vs. Barracas Central, 2 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Colon, 2 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. CA Platense, 4:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7 p.m.

