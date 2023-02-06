BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Sunday's Matches
CA Platense 2, Newell's 2
Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0
Colon 1, Lanus 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0
Boca Juniors 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central 0, Godoy Cruz 1
Banfield 0, Santa Fe 0
Velez Sarsfield 3, Gimnasia 1
Friday's Matches
Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2
Saturday's Matches
Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5
Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1
Belgrano 2, River Plate 1
Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1
Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0
Sunday's Matches
Independiente 1, CA Platense 2
Boca Juniors 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Atletico Tucuman 0, Talleres 2
Santa Fe 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2
Godoy Cruz 1, Colon 0
Monday's Matches
Gimnasia 0, Defensa y Justicia 2
Huracan vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Matches
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.
Colon vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.
River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.
